Severe storms put Midwest, Plains in the crosshairs for explosive week

For the past several weeks, severe weather has abounded across portions of the Plains and Midwest and AccuWeather meteorologists say that trend will continue through midweek.

Each state across the Great Plains and Midwest has reported at least one instance of severe weather since the start of the month. From damaging wind gusts to hailstorms and even some tornadoes, the nation's midsection has had it all during the first half of July.

Elsewhere, the severe weather bull's-eye has been located solidly over the central Plains since Sunday. However, starting Tuesday, the threat for feisty storms will expand northeastward into the Midwest.

The same cold front that set off explosive storms across the central Plains Monday and Monday night will dig eastward on Tuesday. Storms can erupt along a wide swath of the country from the Front Range of the southern Rockies to the Upper Midwest.

Severe activity will start to ramp up in earnest by Tuesday afternoon when lines of damaging thunderstorms called squall lines can begin to organize and rumble across the nation's midsection through Tuesday night. Along with torrential rainfall and large hail, very strong and damaging wind gusts are likely to be produced by these storms. Even an isolated tornado or two can develop across the area.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph can occur on Tuesday, especially in the central Plains.

Locations that may end up in the path of Tuesday's damaging storms include Madison, Wisconsin; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Dodge City, Kansas.

There will be no rest for the weather-weary in the Midwest on Wednesday as another round of severe weather will ignite across the region.

Compared to Tuesday, the severe threat on Wednesday will sink southeastward and place locations from northeastern Kansas to western Indiana in the crosshairs for explosive storms during the day.

Any storms that initiate on Wednesday will have the capacity to unleash frequent lightning strikes, flooding rainfall, large hail and damaging winds up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. An isolated tornado or two will once again be possible on Wednesday.

Chicago and Milwaukee may be among the major Midwest metros that get hit hard by storms during the afternoon and evening rush hours. If directly impacted, flash flooding may become a significant issue across these cities, especially in low-lying or poor-drainage areas.

Motorists, especially those traveling on interstates 80, 70, 55 and 39 will need to keep an eye to the sky on Wednesday as conditions can deteriorate rapidly within any storm.

The threat for severe storms will march generally eastward throughout the day and reach into more of Indiana, as well as portions of Michigan and Ohio, by Wednesday evening.

Thursday, the Midwest will likely be granted a breather from widespread severe weather as the damaging storm bull's-eye shifts back to the Front Range and the Plains.

Despite the threats inherent with large hail and damaging wind gusts, the persistent stormy and wet pattern across the nation's midsection is proving to be beneficial for farmers in the region.

"The month of July is considered to be the most important month for farmers across the Midwest, as this is when crops like corn and soybeans experience the most rapid growth if conditions are conducive," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

