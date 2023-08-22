Severe storms to ride rim of heat in Midwest

An all-too-familiar pattern, where severe thunderstorms roll along the edge of a heat dome, will exist over the Midwest for much of this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Rounds of thunderstorms will pack a punch from the northern Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley and parts of the central Appalachians into Thursday.

A massive area of high pressure associated with a heat dome will reside over the middle of the United States through this week. Despite a combination of near 100-degree Fahrenheit highs and exceptionally high humidity, no thunderstorms will erupt in a multistate area of the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

But, on the edge of the high pressure area, it will be a different story.

Showers and thunderstorms will erupt near the boundary of the extreme heat and refreshingly cool air from northern Michigan to parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia into Thursday.

While it may only rain a small part of the time in this zone, some of the storms that erupt can be robust and pack strong wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours.

From late Tuesday through Tuesday night, the area from the western shores of Lake Superior to the northern part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, thunderstorms will rumble.

Wind gusts in the strongest storms will generally range from 50-60 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. Wind gusts this strong can quickly raise waves on the Great Lakes, which can pose a significant danger to boaters.

The storms will tend to avoid the major Midwest hubs through Tuesday night, but that may not be the case on Wednesday when the risk of severe thunderstorms will shift farther to the south and east.

"The threat of storms with high winds, hail and flooding downpours at midweek will extend from the central part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan to southwestern Ontario, northern and eastern Ohio, western New York and parts of western and central Pennsylvania," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

The major hubs of Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh may be affected by the storms as they roll through. Along with downpours that could slow motorists down on the highways, brief ground stops are possible at area airports until the storms move through.

By Thursday, the northern and eastern edge of the heat dome is likely to shrink. As a result, the threat of severe weather will shift farther to the south and west compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The risk of heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms from Thursday to Thursday night will extend from southern Michigan to Ohio, much of Indiana, much of West Virginia, northeastern Kentucky, southwestern Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northwestern Virginia," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

The risk of severe weather on Thursday will include the cities of Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, Charleston, West Virginia, and Indianapolis.

North and east of the severe weather zone, showers and generally non-severe thunderstorms will visit parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England, mainly from Thursday to Friday. However, a small number of the storms may be briefly severe in parts of the mid-Atlantic.

Late this week and this weekend, as the massive heat dome begins to break down and cooler air expands to the south and west, the risk of severe weather will ease over the Midwest.

