Severe storms roll through the Southeast
AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported live from the road on the night of Feb. 17, heading through Alabama to survey potential tornado damage as heavy rain fell throughout the area.
Locals, visitors, and music industry leaders came together for a celebration and songwriting competition for East Tennessee songsmiths.
The storm is expected to last through Friday
How Japanese Americans fought fascism while facing internment at home
“It could be around for 10,000 years,” the client says of this home redesigned by
Miami’s police union president said Thursday he has been relieved of duty after the city received an “anonymous complaint” about him.
Could eating a certain diet help decrease your chances of having a heart attack? That’s a question a lot of people ask, especially if there is a history of heart disease in their family. Fortunately, the answer is yes. And that’s good news, especially when you consider that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer […]
True-crime fans ought to break out their detective hats for Netflix’s all-new movie, The Tinder Swindler.The film—which was created by the...
Pernilla Sjoholm appeared on the "Tamron Hall" show, saying she was "heartbroken" to find out that a company wanted to work with Leviev.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, last week pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said the 95-year-old monarch was not displaying any symptoms but the situation was being monitored.
It's the most dangerous sport at the Olympics to me.View Entire Post ›
The celebration turned tragic when a concrete slab covering an old well collapsed under their weight, authorities said.
The number of shooting incidents in Seattle reached a ten-year high in 2021, outpacing 2020 by 40 percent.
Power Twitter users might be familiar with the catchphrase “tweeting through it.” Loosely defined, it’s a state of ignoring a crisis (one most likely of your own making) by posting about other things as a means of idle distraction.
Evans allegedly threatened to do to Gruffudd ‘what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp’
The snow has come to an end in the Kansas City metro. See what areas got more than 9 inches.
A massive storm system is forecast to bring snow, rain, wind and severe weather to the central, eastern and southern US on Wednesday and Thursday.
A wildfire started near the Sierra Nevada mountains near central California, burning through 2,800 acres and forcing evacuations, officials said.
Spring is still about a month away, but temperatures this week are warming up, giving us a false sense of security. Is this first spring? Will we get a second winter blast?
A powerful storm could bring tornadoes and heavy snow to millions of Americans. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Wednesday may feel spring-like with temperatures reaching into the 50s, but another winter storm is forecast to slam the area on Thursday.