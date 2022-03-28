Severe storms threaten central U.S. and Gulf Coast
Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the latest on the snow squall in Pennsylvania, as well as a second storm threatening the South.
Los Angeles is about to experience a "significant storm event" that will bring with it rain, snow, and gusty winds.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens" in the affected area at Eagle River, on the city's outskirts. The avalanche roared down a mountainside shortly before midnight local time on Thursday (0800 GMT) covering the main road with a snow layer up to 80 feet (24 metres) deep.
Just as communities across the central United States, from Denver and Dallas to Minneapolis start to feel like spring, another dose of winter is expected to sweep through the region. Warmth that began across much of the Rockies and Plains on Sunday continued on Monday. By noon MDT on Monday, temperatures had already topped 70 degrees Fahrenheit in Denver. However, as the week progresses, the warm surge will shift to the south and east as a potent storm is forecast to bring weather whiplash for m
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook ahead of the system that will hit Tuesday and will likely last until later in the week
Meteorologists say conditions are ripe for more tornadoes in late March and early April. Here are the reasons why, along with some safety tips.
Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday. Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because fires were impeding rescuers. In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.
(Bloomberg) -- A Texas wildfire that forced some residents to evacuate has almost doubled in a size in a matter of hours as dry, windy conditions fanned the flames.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectThe Crittenbur
Heavy winds have arrived across the Mojave Desert in the lead-up to this expected rainfall Monday, prompting three Hazardous Weather advisories.
SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) -Fatima Viveiros was a little girl when she decided to become a volcanologist. It was a dream come true and now, at age 44, she is putting her skills to use to protect her home in Portugal's Azores islands. The lush mid-Atlantic volcanic island of Sao Jorge, where she grew up, has been rattled by more than 14,000 small earthquakes in the past seven days.
An upside-down pattern will send temperatures in Toronto plummeting colder than parts of Nunavut to start the week.
Forecasters warn of fire danger and a possible outbreak of severe weather.
Two wind-driven wildfires burning in Great Smoky Mountains National Park on March 26 have caused closure of trails and backcountry campsites in N.C.
Drone image of deadly pileup on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania. (Mike Nester) At least five people were killed and many more injured in a 50- to 60-vehicle pileup on an Eastern Pennsylvania highway when snow squalls moved into the area Monday morning, creating white-out conditions. About 20 motorists were transported to local hospitals for injuries, Schuylkill County authorities told PennLive. The extent of their injuries had not been released as of Monday evening. Dramatic video recorded by a pe
A storm system is expected to reach the L.A. region by 10 p.m., bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain to cities and more in the mountains.
A potent storm front rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, dumping at least two inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Brian Hackney on when the rain will arrive in the Bay Area Sunday. (3-27-22)
A pileup during a spring snow squall in Pennsylvania on Monday involving 50 to 60 vehicles killed at least three people and resulted in multiple injuries,
High elevations of the Santa Lucia Range could see as much as 3 inches of rain.
It took until the next morning for crews to clear the incident.
A storm system is moving toward the Valley Monday bringing potential rain showers overnight.