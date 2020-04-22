Severe storms, tornadoes likely across the South today and Thursday

Another outbreak of severe weather is likely across the storm-weary southern U.S. Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters warned.

On Wednesday, "the greatest severe-weather threat extends from parts of central/eastern Oklahoma to north-central/east Texas, to the lower Mississippi Valley," the Storm Prediction Center said. "Tornadoes, severe hail and damaging gusts are all possible."

The Dallas/Fort Worth metro area is in the area at greatest risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

The area at greatest risk for severe weather Wednesday is in orange, and includes parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. More

The storms are forecast to maintain much of their intensity as they shift eastward during Wednesday night and into Thursday, AccuWeather warned. Potentially life-threatening conditions will persist after dark, including some communities that were slammed by violent weather in recent weeks, according to AccuWeather.

"We expect these storms to continue to move across areas of the South which have already experienced multiple severe weather outbreaks within the past two weeks," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Edwards said.

Damaging storms will continue in the Southeast on Thursday, the Weather Channel said. During Thursday, the storms are expected to fire up across Alabama, eastern Tennessee, northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, AccuWeather predicted.

"The storms from Thursday to Thursday evening will pose a similar threat to that of Wednesday afternoon and night with damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential downpours," Edwards said. There will still be the potential for a few isolated tornadoes on Thursday as well.

Atlanta is in the area at greatest risk for severe weather on Thursday, as are the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile.

Severe storms have battered the South over the past few weeks, killing more than two-dozen people and destroying hundreds of homes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe weather: Tornadoes forecast to batter the South