Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
As areas across the South braced for more severe weather rolling through the area on St. Patrick's Day, residents and meteorologists posted scenes from the storms that started Wednesday morning.

At least nine tornadoes were reported across the South by late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said: Six in Alabama, two in Mississippi and one in Louisiana. No injuries were reported.

Shana Hodge, a resident in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, recorded a video of a tornado touching down near her home. The video was later shared by multiple accounts on Twitter.

Earlier Wednesday, a man identified as Tyrone Thomas Jr. shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

The tornado reportedly damaged homes in Wayne County, Mississippi, Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

And another Twitter user posted a video of a tornado touching down in Selma, Alabama.

'Extreme peril': Tornadoes spotted in Mississippi, Alabama amid rare warnings; home damage reported

Here are more images and videos shared on social media from around the South Wednesday:

Doyle Rice contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather, tornado videos shared from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi

