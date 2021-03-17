Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

As areas across the South braced for more severe weather rolling through the area on St. Patrick's Day, residents and meteorologists posted scenes from the storms that started Wednesday morning.

At least nine tornadoes were reported across the South by late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said: Six in Alabama, two in Mississippi and one in Louisiana. No injuries were reported.

Shana Hodge, a resident in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, recorded a video of a tornado touching down near her home. The video was later shared by multiple accounts on Twitter.

Scary video of a family recording a tornado touching down on the left side of the screen in South Tuscaloosa County in Alabama. Numerous Tornado Warnings right now in the South East! We have all the details! #severeweather #severeweatheroutbreak #tornado #tornadoinalabama pic.twitter.com/xorhsC6bce — USAWeatherUpdates (@UpdaterWeather) March 17, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, a man identified as Tyrone Thomas Jr. shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

The tornado reportedly damaged homes in Wayne County, Mississippi, Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

TORNADO VIDEO: Tyrone Thomas Jr. sent us this video of a tornado between Waynesboro and Laurel. https://t.co/gu0tyfieXa pic.twitter.com/Oo0Kkr83Af — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2021

And another Twitter user posted a video of a tornado touching down in Selma, Alabama.

'Extreme peril': Tornadoes spotted in Mississippi, Alabama amid rare warnings; home damage reported

Here are more images and videos shared on social media from around the South Wednesday:

Footage of a Large Tornado that touched down in Clinton Alabama around 2:40 PM from Storm Chaser Matt Grantham. #severeweather #tornado #tornadoinalabama #alabamatornado #severeweatheroutbreak #southeasttornadooutbreak. Look at our posts for more details. pic.twitter.com/GhGdJfDsbf — USAWeatherUpdates (@UpdaterWeather) March 17, 2021

Damage from Lake Wildwood In Tuscaloosa County... pic.twitter.com/SWFCSxrseA — Kelly Rolen (@KellyRolen5) March 17, 2021

Shana Hodge just sent me this video of the tornado that happened in Wayne County, MS along the U.S. Highway 84 corridor. 12:10PM. Lots of debris! @NWSMobile @spann @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/ejgi0KUVy0 — Spinks Megginson (@rzweather) March 17, 2021

St. Patrick's Day lightning over the Hernando de Soto Bridge in Downtown Memphis as severe weather moves into the area @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/rZce6tSF0T — Dann Miller (@dannmiller) March 17, 2021

Lighting in olive Branch Taking on iPhone 12 Pro pic.twitter.com/QqPHHPXIrJ — dreadhead kev (@dreadheadkev22) March 17, 2021

Doyle Rice contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weather, tornado videos shared from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi