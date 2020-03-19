Severe storms, tornadoes target central U.S. Thursday night

Areas in orange and yellow were at the greatest risk for severe storms Thursday evening and night.

Residents of the central U.S. braced Thursday for what could be a violent evening and night of severe weather.

Severe thunderstorms, including the chance for tornadoes, were forecast to erupt in parts of more than a dozen states from Texas to Michigan, the Storm Prediction Center said.

A tornado watch was issued Thursday afternoon for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana as the severe weather threat increased.

"Thursday poses the greatest risk of tornadoes of the entire multiple-day severe weather risk this week," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Fierce wind gusts and large hail were also possible Thursday evening across the central U.S.

In addition, flash flooding was also a concern Thursday night due to the heavy rain that will accompany the severe storms. Flash food watches have been issued by the National Weather Service from north-central Texas and eastern Oklahoma to the Ohio Valley, the Weather Channel said.

Over 20 million people live where flooding is possible, the weather service said.

The severe weather outbreak began Wednesday. There were eight reports of tornadoes in north-central Texas Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, the Weather Channel said.

A likely tornado caused major damage to a home near Tye, Texas, which is about 10 miles west of Abilene. The Tye Police Department also reported minor injuries, according to the Weather Channel.

The storm system that's bringing the severe weather to the central U.S. is part of the same storm that brought blizzard conditions to portions of Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming on Thursday.

The snowstorm will let up Friday but the weather will remain cold until the weekend, forecasters said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

