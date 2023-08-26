Severe thunderstorm causes damage in Habersham County, man struck by lightning

Emergency services workers spent several hours responding to storm-related calls Thursday in Habersham County.

A severe thunderstorm resulted in damage around the county and in the city of Cornelia.

According to the Habersham County E-911/Emergency Management Agency, the county dealt with about three dozen calls ranging from complaints about downed trees to wrecks, fires, and non-functioning traffic signals.

A caller reported a Cornelia man was struck by lightning during the storm, possibly twice.

Crews were called to New Liberty Road outside Clarkesville to tend to downed utility lines and a broken pole that presented a danger to motorists.

It took crews about five hours to clear the road.

It was reopened at 10:30 p.m.

