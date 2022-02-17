Severe thunderstorm threat continues in Mississippi

Storyful
A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms brought small hail to Orange County, California, on Tuesday evening, February 15, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Footage by Twitter user @Punabay shows hailstones falling in Irvine.NBC LA said hail was reported in several cities in the region, from Pasadena to Santa Monica to San Bernardino.The NWS in Los Angeles said reports of hail in Camarillo started coming in on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly an inch of hail had accumulated in Pasadena by 5 pm. Credit: @Punabay via Storyful