Severe thunderstorm warning for Berrien, Lanier, Lowndes counties

Jan. 9—The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Berrien County in south central Georgia...

Lanier County in south central Georgia...

Central Lowndes County in south central Georgia...

* Until 100 PM EST.

* At 1224 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Alapaha to near Lake Park, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Lake Park, Nashville, Lakeland, Valdosta, Ray City, Alapaha, Moody

Air Force Base, Meigs, Dasher, Barretts, Glory, Hansell,

Allenville, Weber, I-75 At Exit 11, Teeterville, Naylor,

Courthouse, Berrien Co A/P, and Greenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for Big Bend

Florida...and south central Georgia.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.