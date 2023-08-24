Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Milwaukee County and southeastern Waukesha County as a cold front moves into the area.

The warning is in effect for much of the surrounding southern Milwaukee area, including Racine, Oak Creek and Franklin, until 5:30 p.m.

Parts of Dane, Jefferson and Dodge counties are also under a warning until 5:45 p.m. Much of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois is under a thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

At about 4:30 p.m. the heat index in Sheboygan County was 77 degrees while it was 115 degrees in Kenosha County. The excessive heat warning for Milwaukee County has been canceled early.

