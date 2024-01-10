Severe thunderstorm warning for Lanier, Lowndes, Brooks, Thomas counties

Jan. 9—The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Lanier County in south central Georgia...

Lowndes County in south central Georgia...

Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Brooks County in south central Georgia...

* Until 1245 PM EST.

* At 1112 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ochlocknee to 11 miles southwest of

Thomasville, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Valdosta, Thomasville, Lake Park, Quitman, Lakeland, Hahira,

Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base,

Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Barretts, Dillon, Everett,

Merrillville, and Empress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for Big Bend

Florida...and south central Georgia.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.