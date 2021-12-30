Severe thunderstorms deal damage across the Southeast
Severe storms led to intense flooding and suspected tornadoes on Dec. 29, causing problems from Arkansas to Georgia.
A DoorDash corporate employee vented his grievances in a Blind post titled "Doordash making engineers deliver food."
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William […]
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
Clark Griswold could never.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
David Foster praised wife Katharine McPhee's post-pregnancy bikini body by posting a photo of the actress showing off her toned tummy.
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
BBC inexplicably brought on the Harvard professor, who has been accused of (and denied) sexually assaulting Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: "I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." #Nets Source: Twitter @Krisplashed What's the buzz on Twitter? Brian Lewis @ ...
Valesky Barosy — online, at least — was living the high-life in Miami: driving an exotic Lamborghini, posing on a private jet, boasting an Instagram account with over 110,000 followers.
InstagramLyndon McLeod, who police say killed five people during a deadly rampage in the Denver area, was an author dedicated to alt-right philosophies, including masculine supremacy, contrarian COVID-19 beliefs, and targeted violence against the “weak”—including those he killed.McLeod appears to have operated a plethora of Twitter and Instagram accounts under the alias Roman McClay, which he used for his three-book series Sanction. The book series, with its first book described in an Amazon rev
The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been cohosting the game show together since 1982. Recently, Pat and Vanna discussed their future on 'WOF.'
Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication
via YouTubeAn Italian anti-vaxxer and COVID-denier who sparked outrage after declaring himself a “plague spreader” and boasting about how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.Maurizio Buratti, also known as Mauro from Mantua, died in a Verona hospital Monday, just a few weeks after being hospitalized. He was 61.Buratti’s condition took a turn for the worse, perhaps unsurprisingly, after he called in to the Zanzara radio progra
"There is so much wrong in this caption."