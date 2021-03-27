Severe thunderstorms expected to hit NC this weekend, hail and tornadoes possible

Severe thunderstorms may hit the Triangle and most of North Carolina this weekend, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

NWS issued a hazardous weather warning for the Triangle region early Saturday, alerting to possible severe thunderstorms that could sweep through the region in the afternoon and early evening on both days of the weekend.

Saturday, a thunderstorm watch went into effect until 8 p.m. for 25 counties in central North Carolina, including Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake.

Brandon Locklear, a meteorologist at the NWS in Raleigh, said while Saturday may bring some scattered showers and storms in the Triangle, Sunday is “the main focus.”

He said Sunday’s storms likely will be widespread and felt across the state — as part of a line of storms stretching from Maryland to the Gulf of Mexico. While some pockets of the state could be spared from the hazardous conditions, he said all residents should expect storms Sunday.

Locklear said people should be wary of powerful winds that could knock over trees across the state, as well as hail and possible tornadoes forming.

Sunday forecast in the Triangle

Sunday’s early forecast brings warm weather in the morning, even as it carries winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour, Locklear said. He said people might go outside to enjoy the warm weather, but stressed that they should be prepared for the storms.

“If you’re going to venture outdoors, you need to be able to get to a safe place fairly quickly,” he said.

The storms are expected to hit North Carolina between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., and in the Triangle from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Sunday.

Locklear said the priority should be finding a sturdy building when seeking shelter, but if that’s not available, to get into a car. A picnic shelter or a tree will not protect you, he warned.

Most people injured or killed during storms are hit by falling trees, Locklear added.

For those in areas that receive tornado warnings, he said it’s important to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible — citing interior closets and bathrooms as the types of places to seek shelter.

Locklear added that the NWS watch will provide information about the storm before it hits Sunday.

“The watch gives you enough time to say: ‘Okay, now I really need to start paying attention. Where are my kids? What am I planning to do for the next couple of hours?’” he said. “’This is when I need to start being able to have at least some plan in place, to be able to quickly respond and get to a safe location.’”