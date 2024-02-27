Severe thunderstorms in February are a rarity
Ahead of the severe storm chance in our area late Tuesday, Meteorologist Nathan Gidley breaks down the rare past instances of February severe weather outbreaks.
Ahead of the severe storm chance in our area late Tuesday, Meteorologist Nathan Gidley breaks down the rare past instances of February severe weather outbreaks.
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Judge Scott McAffee to allow cell phone records to be used in his decision of whether to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case.
Falling inflation and a strong labor market may be nudging voters in Biden's direction at last.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
Flattering and comfortable, shoppers are in love with the versatile top.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
Stocks are stacking up gains again after Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare subsidiary is expected to have a "material update" as early as Tuesday following a major ransomware attack that's now on its fifth straight day and stalling care around the country.
Breanna Stewart and the Liberty structured her contract to improve the super-team's bench.
Over 10,000 reviewers agree: This superhero anti-wrinkle formula masks imperfections and creates a flawless base for makeup.
Instagram is developing a "Friend Map" feature, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. The opt-in feature, which is similar to Snapchat's Snap Map, would allow users to see their friends' locations in real time. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who often discovers social media features in development ahead of their official launch.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus is back with everything you need to know for Week 18. It's time to load up The Playlist!
An ongoing cyberattack at U.S. health tech giant Change Healthcare that sparked outages and disruption to hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. for the past week was caused by ransomware, TechCrunch has learned. A healthcare executive with knowledge of the incident, who was on the call briefed by the company's executives, said the healthcare tech giant attributed the cyberattack to the BlackCat ransomware group. Reuters first reported the news linking the cyberattack to BlackCat, citing two people familiar with the incident.
Google is hopeful it will soon be able to "unpause" the ability of its multimodal generative AI tool, Gemini, to depict people, per DeepMind founder, Demis Hassabis. Google suspended the Gemini capability last week after users pointed out the tool was producing historically incongruous images, such as depicting the U.S. Founding Fathers as a diverse group of people, rather than only white men. Instead he suggested the issue was caused by Google failing to identify instances when users are basically after what he described as a "universal depiction."
Jennifer Lopez says she was "manhandled" prior relationships, opens up about her love story with Ben Affleck and more.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
NVIDIA has revealed its latest mobile GPUs, which it says bring the latest AI advancements to thin-and-light laptops. The RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation GPUs will be available in laptops from major manufacturers this spring.
Meta has dropped its lawsuit against Israeli web-scraping company Bright Data, after losing a key claim in its case a few weeks ago. The social networking giant has a history of waging war against companies that scrape data from its websites and apps, and Bright Data was among the latest to face a legal attack. Rather than continue to fight this case, Meta has now dropped the lawsuit, court filings indicate.