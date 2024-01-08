Severe thunderstorms are heading to South Florida, forecasters say. When will it let up?

Strong thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 50 mph are coming to South Florida starting late Tuesday as a cold front moves quickly through the region, forecasters say.

“The heavy rainfall is not as big of a concern; the wind, stronger storms and isolated tornadoes are the primary concern,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

Several of those weather hazards are already underway, the weather agency said Monday.

Here’s the forecast breakdown for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

Strong thunderstorms and winds are anticipated in South Florida on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

When will the storms subside?

Look forward to a partly sunny Tuesday morning, then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with temperature highs around 80 degrees.

Thunderstorms, some severe, with up to an 80% chance of rain will be the highlight of the evening. Lows are forecast from the low to the mid-60s.

“Tomorrow, much of the day is probably going to be mostly dry,” Rizzuto said. “And then we will have that cold front start moving from northwest to southeast, probably a couple of hours after sunset.”

A wind advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as sustained winds are expected to reach 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 40-50 mph.

“Isolated higher gusts are possible, especially directly around any thunderstorm activity,” the weather agency said.

One or two tornadoes are also possible.

By 7 a.m. Wednesday, rain chances and wind speeds are expected to drop as the cold front moves away.

Temperature highs are anticipated to be in the mid-70s and lows in the mid 60s accompanied by 5 to 10 mph winds.

1/8 4:45 PM - Heads up! A strong frontal boundary will push through the area tomorrow evening into early Wednesday morning. Biggest threats include strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.



Here's a look at what radar trends could look like between 7PM Tuesday and 8AM Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xuWFXn6euK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 8, 2024

Other hazards to consider

Thunderstorms and wind gusts are not all the weather hazards you should be looking out for.

Dangerous marine and beach conditions are impacting the region with a significant risk of large breaking waves lasting through Tuesday and life-threatening rip currents until Saturday.

If you were planning to get on a boat, keep this in mind too.

Waves up to 12 feet are anticipated to cause dangerous conditions for boaters through early Wednesday.