Severe thunderstorms to hit south of Dallas-Fort Worth. Are we out of hail, tornado danger?

Hail and tornadoes are likely just south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“At this point the highest risk areas are just south and southeast of us,” said NWS meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “However, things can move slightly north with a little instability.”

Will the extreme conditions hit parts of North Texas? Sanches said, “One to two storms could become severe in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Rain chances return to the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of eastern Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. Isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the yellow-circled area.

But mostly, Sanchez said, much of North Texas will wake up Thursday to cloudy skies and scattered showers. “It will be drizzly just after sunrise with rain increasing later in the day,” she added.

The brunt of the storms are expected to hit between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS forecast. This is when “damaging wind gusts, small hail, locally heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible,” the forecast states.

The wet weather will begin moving east by the evening as a cold front pushes into North Texas. Expect Dallas-Fort Worth to dry out over the weekend with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s and the lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

The week started with overnight lows in the 30s as a cold front moved into North Texas, but things gradually warmed up as the sun broke through Tuesday.