Severe Tropical Storm Hagupit on a crash course with eastern China

The West Pacific Basin sprang to life last week after Sinlaku spun up over the South China Sea. As this storm tracks across Indochina, another storm is eyeing the flood-weary region of eastern China for landfall early this week.

A tropical disturbance that began to organize in the Philippine Sea late last week quickly strengthened into a tropical storm late Saturday night, local time, and was given the name Hagupit by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

This satellite image captures Severe Tropical Storm Hagiput spinning just east of Taiwan Sunday night, local time. (Photo/CIRA RAMMB)

By Sunday night, local time, Hagupit strengthened into a severe tropical storm with sustained winds near 105 km/h (65 mph).

Hagupit is forecast to track to the northwest through the beginning of the week, passing just north Taiwan. This will keep the heaviest rain and strongest winds north of Taipei, but the outer bands of the storm can still bring rounds of gusty rain and thunderstorms to the area.

Although, if the storm follows a path farther south, heavy rain and strong winds can lead to flash flooding and mudslides across northern Taiwain.

There is still potential for Hagupit to strengthen into a typhoon as it moves into the warm waters of the East China Sea and remains in an area of low wind shear into Monday.

Time spent as a typhoon is expected to be short lived as wind shear increases and the storm begins to interact with land late in the day on Monday.

Conditions will deteriorate along the coasts of Zhejiang and Fujian, China, throughout the day on Monday as Hagupit approaches the coast. Hagupit is forecast to make landfall near the border of these two provinces as a severe tropical storm Monday night.

Wind gusts of 95-110 km/h (60-70 mph) are forecast near and to the east of where Hagupit makes landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 km/h (80 mph) possible near the center of the storm.

Strong winds and the forward motion of the storm will drive sea waters inland across exposed beaches.

Coastal flooding will also be exacerbated by heavy rainfall expected with Hagupit. Widespread rainfall totals of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected from northern Tawian into Zhejiang, Fujian, Anhui and Jiangxi, China, into Tuesday.

Along the center of the Eye Path™, rainfall totals can reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with potential for an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) in the rugged terrain.

Flash flooding will be likely along where Hagupit tracks as much of the area received historical rainfall throughout the rainy season.

Hagiput is forecast to quickly lose intensity throughout the day on Tuesday as it tracks over the mountainous terrain of eastern China and is pulled north by a nontropical system over northern China.

This will bring tropical moisture into Korea where it can produce flooding downpours in an area that is still recovering from flash flooding and mudslides during the second half of July.

Sinlaku was the first storm to end the unusually quiet period after developing over the South China Sea last week. The storm brought heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas to southern China, Vietnam and Loas through the weekend.

As Tropical Rainstorm Sinlaku reaches the Bay of Bengal, it is expected reorganize, enhancing rainfall across northeast India, Bangladesh and Myanmar into the middle of the week.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.