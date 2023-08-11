A severe weather alert has been issued for the Milwaukee area

A severe weather alert has been issued for southeast Wisconsin on Friday.

The area will see scattered showers and storms throughout the day with some possible sunshine in between storms in the mid-afternoon. A meteorologist from the National Weather Service told the Journal Sentinel the morning showers and storms will be mild.

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on thunderstorms moving into the area from the northwest this evening that could produce gusty winds and large hail. These would be isolated and only impact certain areas and not be widespread. These stronger storms would most likely hit between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

As a result, a small craft advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Storms, strong wind, hail possible in and around Milwaukee, Wisconsin