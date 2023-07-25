Severe weather alerts issued in Northeast, flights delayed in New York-area airports

A severe weather system in the Northeast prompted a series of warnings and watches in the New York-New Jersey area Tuesday afternoon and led to flight delays at major airports.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the region, including Staten Island, New York and Jersey City and Newark, New Jersey, until 3:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Damaging winds of up to 60 mph were forecast with the storm and residents in the area were told to seek shelter.

The watch bulletin says that the storm conditions will move northeast from the nation’s capital throughout the day.

The weather has caused delays ranging from 45 minutes to over an hour at major airports in the New York City-area airports and as far south as Philadelphia.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Staten Island NY, Newark NJ and Jersey City NJ until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/FYdbiNm8GH — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 25, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe thunderstorms in New York, New Jersey area delay flights