Severe weather brings disruption along Devon coast

Storm Babet is causing disruption along the Devon coast.

Train operator Great Western Railway said severe weather along the Dawlish coastal route meant fewer trains could run.

It said services between Plymouth and Penzance in Cornwall could be cancelled or delayed.

National Highways said the A303, between the A358 at Horton Cross and the A30 at Upottery, was closed in both directions due to a crash.

In Torquay, there are reports the seafront road has been closed due to high tides.

Amy Scott, from the Livermead House Hotel in Torquay, said the seafront was "wild and windy".

"Everywhere is wet, it’s absolutely flooded, the waves are huge at the moment," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I've seen a very few brave joggers ... [but] it's at a standstill, nothing is really moving."

Tor Bay Harbour Authority said on Facebook it was aware of damage to beach huts across the bay.

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning.

People in others parts of the UK and Ireland are also being warned about the approach of the extreme rain and wind.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.