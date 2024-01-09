Severe weather: Damaging winds, power outages possible in Western New York, Southern Tier

Nearly all of New York state is under high wind warnings or wind advisories today, with gusts as powerful as 60 miles an hour bearing down on communities in Western New York and the Southern Tier, including Allegany, Steuben and Livingston counties.

Wind could cause power outages throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo.

The wind outlook for Southern Tier: High winds today, tonight

The strongest winds will arrive Tuesday afternoon and and continue tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters cautioned that wind speeds of 70 miles per hour are possible closer to the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Steuben, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties. It will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are still looking for winds in that area gusting to 55 to 60 miles per hour," said Tony Ansuini, a Buffalo-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

High Wind Warnings are in effect. Very windy weather is on the immediate horizon, as a strong storm system will pass to our west. Potentially damaging southeast winds will be most likely from noon Tuesday until midnight Tuesday night when wind gusts could reach 55 to 70 mph. pic.twitter.com/FpkknvXqH7 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 8, 2024

Sustained winds will be 25 to 35 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Many other areas in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions are under wind warnings or advisories. The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a high wind warning for Steuben, Schuyler and Tompkins counties, among others, for 1 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Delaware and Bradford counties, among others, are under a wind advisory. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible.

Binghamton schools announced early dismissal times due to the weather, with all afterschool activities, including sports practices and games, canceled.

The storm is also expected to bring widespread rain into the state, potentially creating flooding issues with snowmelt. Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Bradford are among the counties under a flood watch.

Power outages possible in WNY, Southern Tier

The unusual wind direction makes the storm's potential impact on power supplies and travel a larger threat.

“One of the most important things about this high wind event is direction, not necessarily the speed. The winds are going to be coming out of the southeast instead of our typical southwesterly direction,” Ansuini said.

Most high wind events in Western New York come out of the southwest, Ansuini said, and trees grow and brace for that onslaught, not southeast winds.

“That will likely have the potential to bring down more trees. And as more trees come down we will likely see more power lines come down,” he said.

New Yorkers urged to prepare for storm risks

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare, saying the weather system carried the risk of power outages and unsafe travel conditions

“I have directed state agencies to monitor the storm closely as it unfolds, and they are prepared to work with our local partners as needed. I ask all New Yorkers to please take caution and keep track of weather and travel information in your area,” Hochul said.

Rochester, Gas and Electric Corp. prestaged roughly 1,300 line workers and 200 tree crews throughout western and central New York ahead of the storm, the company said in a news release.

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at https://alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: High winds expected across NY. Will Southern Tier be impacted?