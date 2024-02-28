Severe weather: What are the differences between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

As spring approaches, so too does severe storm season. That means a slew of warnings and watches for both thunderstorms and tornadoes. But you might be wondering, what's the difference? When is it best to be cautious and make preparations over when it's time to seek shelter?

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a tornado watch late Tuesday for parts of western Ohio as a strong storm system began to enter the region.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means that tornados are possible around the watch area, which often includes a large area that covers several counties or states.

A tornado watch is a good time to review emergency plans, check supplies and decide the safest place for you to go in the event that the storm worsens. Make sure your phones are charged and have a plan to act quickly should the watch become a warning.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or is indicated by weather radar.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning means there’s imminent danger to life and property in the warning area, and you should immediately move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

If you’re in a mobile home, a vehicle or outside, you should move to the closes substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Buildings are the best shelter during a tornado; sheds, mobile homes and tents aren’t safe.

Warnings tend to encompass a smaller area – about the size of a city or small county. Check your phone or radio to know if and when it's safe to go outside.

Who issues tornado/thunderstorm watches and warnings?

The Storm Prediction Center, jointly run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NWS, issues tornado watches.

Tornado warnings are issued by your local NWS forecast office. The Wilmington forecast office covers most of central Ohio, including Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.

What should I do if I’m in my car during a tornado warning?

The best course of action is to drive to the nearest tornado shelter, according to the NWS. If you can’t make it to a shelter, either get down in your vehicle and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

Both these courses of action should be considered last resorts.

Underpasses are not safe shelters during tornadoes. They could protect you from rain and hail, but they won’t protect you from wind and flying debris. In fact, wind can accelerate as it blows through the underpass.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?