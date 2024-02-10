Severe weather expected across the Big Country Saturday night

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Severe weather is anticipated across the Big Country Saturday night, which could include damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather is expected from midnight until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. The main threats are hail larger than golf balls, heavy rain, and possible isolated tornadoes, according to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols.

Rain is estimated to be more than an inch across the Big Country, with the possibility of damaging straight-line winds.

