Severe weather forecast: Here's everything you need to know

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring high winds, tornadoes and flooding to the Pensacola area late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

There is the potential for thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday, but the greatest risk for severe weather will happen overnight.

The National Weather Service Office in Mobile, Alabama, warned that a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move into Northwest Florida around midnight bringing damaging winds in excess of 70 mph and the possibility of a few strong tornadoes in the EF-2 category or greater. The greatest risk for tornadoes will be between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Watches, warnings for Escambia, Santa Rosa counties

We gather all of the watches and warnings for the local area in one spot, updating automatically as weather changes.

Escambia, Santa Rosa schools cancel after-school activities Monday, close school Tuesday

Escambia County Public Schools and the Santa Rosa County School District announced that schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday due to possible inclement weather in the area.

Additionally, all extra-curricular activities are canceled Monday afternoon and evening, as well as Tuesday.

Additionally, Santa Rosa County District Schools District 1 Town Hall on Monday is canceled. Community Schools/Latchkey will remain open until 6 p.m.

Escambia County opens sand bag locations

Escambia County is offering sand for residents living in flood-prone areas ahead of severe weather forecast for overnight tonight. The sand is available on a first come, first served basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations:

Baars Field Athletic Park - 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park - 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park - 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center - 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department - 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School - 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street)

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park - 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Shelter opens for severe weather

Waterfront Rescue Mission will open its severe weather shelter on Monday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. for individuals seeking temporary shelter from the storm.

There will be no fee for anyone seeking shelter from the storm, and Waterfront will be working with community partners to ensure anyone seeking shelter will be accommodated.

