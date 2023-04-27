Tornadoes in Florida as severe weather forecast says millions of people are at risk Thursday

The National Weather Service reports tornadoes hit the Florida Panhandle near Tallahassee Thursday afternoon as severe weather continued to batter the region.

Structures were damaged and trees knocked down in the area, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, according to reports on social media shared by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, residents across the Southeast were once again on alert for severe weather Thursday as storms targeted the area.

That's been the story most of the week, particularly in northern Texas and Florida.

On Thursday, more than 37 million Americans across eight states were at risk of severe weather.

"Damaging gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes will all be possible," the National Weather Service said.

Here's what to know about the national weather forecast for Thursday.

Severe weather risk in Gulf Coast, Southeast

The activity centers around the Gulf of Mexico, where a storm system with a marginal or slight risk of severe weather is forecast to hit Texas; the greatest impact will be in the Corpus Christi area.

The risk for severe weather stretches across the Gulf, from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, putting cities such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mobile, Alabama, at heightened risk.

Farther north, the Memphis metro area is also at risk of severe weather Thursday. "Damaging winds and large hail are the primary severe weather threat." the weather service in Memphis said.

"The best chance of scattered severe (thunderstorms) Thursday is near the Gulf Coast from south Texas to southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, southern Georgia and the Florida Panhandle," The Weather Channel said. "At least an inch of rain could soak many areas in the South from this wet pattern through the end of the week."

The National Weather Service said "a few storms should become organized enough" to support the severe weather threat through the afternoon in the lower Mississippi Valley region.

Story continues

7:56am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: over parts of the Gulf Coast States, Florida Peninsula and Mid-South. https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/unun46KZPH — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 27, 2023

More wet snow, winter weather advisories around the Rockies

Some heavy snow hit the Rockies earlier in the week, and while the weather service said it is tapering it off, wet snow will again be in the mix Thursday.

"Higher elevation wet snow up to around 6-8 inches in Colorado will once again be possible," the weather service said.

Winter weather advisories were also in effect Thursday in mountainous areas of Wyoming and Montana.

West heats up; flood risk continues

Meanwhile, the West is heating up: Some parts of the Southwest will get close to 100 degrees on Thursday.

"Above average temperatures should be most notable across the West Coast states, where a few record high maximum/minimum temperatures could be tied or set Thursday," the weather service said.

'THE BIG MELT': California braces for flooding as heat wave takes aim at state

The rising temperatures will also bring melting snow: A flood watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday around the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Yosemite National Park around the California-Nevada border. As a result, the National Park Service will close most of Yosemite Valley beginning Friday night.

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes in Florida as millions alerted to severe weather: Updates