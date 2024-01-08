Severe weather headed towards Georgia bring risk of flooding and potential tornadoes

A storm front heading towards Georgia could bring severe weather conditions Monday night through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A post by the National Weather Service Atlanta on X states that the storm system is expected to impact north and central Georgia. The post said this system could bring strong severe thunderstorms and the potential for tornadoes.

A storm system is expected to hit the state of Georgia from Jan. 8-9 leaving some areas at greater risk of inclement weather.

The National Weather Service said the storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk for localized flash flooding and river flooding.

Columbus can possibly expect two to three inches of rain, according to a diagram from the National Weather Service Atlanta X page.

Multiple areas in the state can expect the same amount of rainfall while some locations east and northeast of Atlanta can expect up to four inches of rain, according to the diagram.

The storms will move from southwest to northeast Monday night, becoming more widespread on Tuesday, according to the post.

Columbus to see heavy rain

Columbus can expect rain to begin around sunset tonight and last throughout the night with thunderstorms starting around daybreak, according to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

The forecaster said the best severe weather chances will hit the area between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Winds will also hit the area throughout the night with sustained winds around 10-20 mph with gusts around 30-40 mph, according to the forecaster.

The Muscogee County School District has announced that schools will go virtual for Jan. 9 due to possible inclement weather.

The school district said that all academic field trips are canceled for tomorrow along with all athletic, extracurricular and after-school activities.

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will also move to virtual learning on Tuesday due to the predicted severe weather.

Chance Corbett, Emergency Management Director for the Columbus Consolidated Government, said the city is watching the severe weather and working with the National Weather Service to monitor the situation.

Alabama to see severe weather

The storm is also expected to bring severe weather to parts of Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging people to avoid driving during severe events.

A graphic detailing safe driving practices during hazardous weather conditions.

ALEA’s secretary Hal Taylor said the following in a statement:

“Forecasters continue to predict severe weather that could have dramatic impacts across our state, but especially the southern portion over the next 48 hours. Our Agency stands ready to assist with all divisions and units developing and implementing severe weather operation plans for this storm system. However, we strongly encourage and recommend that both citizens and visitors prepare now for the incoming weather. In the event conditions worsen, we urge motorists to adjust travel plans and avoid driving in severe weather if possible.”

The Russell County School District announced that schools will adjust to remote learning for Tuesday due to possible inclement weather.