Severe weather hits Midwest, tornadoes tear across Iowa

Associated Press

Severe thunderstorms packing the threat of large hail and tornadoes were forecast Wednesday across parts of the Midwest and South after more damaging storms hit the region still reeling from deadly weekend weather. The Storm Prediction Center said up to 40 million people from Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit to Memphis, Tennessee, were at risk for storms later Wednesday, with the greatest threat from lower Michigan, across the middle to lower Ohio River valley and into the mid-South. Storms were moving Wednesday morning across the Ozarks in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, prompting tornado warnings.