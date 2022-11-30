Severe weather impacts the East Coast
While the tornado threats have passed in the South, severe weather is moving to the East Coast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of severe damage or injuries as multiple tornado warnings were issued starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the nighttime hours as heavy thunderstorms rolled from eastern Texas to Georgia and as far north as Indiana. The National Weather Service confirmed that tornados hit the ground in Mississippi on Tuesday evening and Alabama was in the forecast path of the storms during the overnight hours.
At least two people have been killed and several others have been injured after an outbreak of severe storms spawned tornadoes that tore a path of destruction across the South on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As residents of the Upper Midwest dig out from a winter storm that brought several inches of snow on Tuesday, another is on the way later this week which will slow travel and have many reaching for their shovels again, AccuWeather forecasters say. A general 4 to 8 inches of snow fell over the Twin Cities earlier this week. While that area will avoid the heaviest accumulations with the next round of snow, some folks in parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Plains will find themselves digging ou
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
Daylight has revealed the extensive damage to homes and a local grocery store in Mississippi the morning after a severe weather outbreak ripped through the South, spawning tornadoes.
The National Weather Service issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings in the South and Central U.S. as severe weather swept across the country.
Severe weather ripped through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
A front threatened to drive severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the south-central U.S. Long-track tornadoes could produce wind gusts of 165 mph.
Parts of the Mid-South have been upgraded to a level 4/5 risk for severe weather threats.
