Severe weather outbreak leaves path of deadly destruction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance. The justices in an 8-1 ruling lifted a block on lower court proceedings and permitted a lawsuit by abortion providers, which may pave the way for a federal judge to block the nation's toughest abortion law at least in part. It also dismissed on Friday a separate challenge by President Joe Biden's administration.