Severe weather outbreak leaves path of deadly destruction
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli breaks down why a series of severe weather outbreaks, including possible tornadoes, could be "historic."
MEMA prepares for severe weather to hit the Metro.
Severe Weather Warning for Friday night
With the first winter storm of the season, many took advantage and headed to the slopes to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Arizona Snowbowl.
Damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible, with Indiana counties seeing the highest risk for severe weather.
Spotting the meteors this year may require some extra luck and patience.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has the local forecast this Friday.
A winter storm is expected to gain strength prior to arriving in Wisconsin on Friday. The Milwaukee metro could see thunderstorms on Friday night.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday in Wausau, Rhinelander, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids.
At least 50 dead after tornadoes strike Kentucky and other states
Snowfall continues to gather across southern Minnesota with the band of snow slowly encroaching on the Twin Cities. Snow is expected to fall in the metro from noon through midnight. The snowfall gradient is incredibly tight, but the Twin Cities is expected to get between 4 and 6 inches or more with 12 or more inches likely in parts of southern Minnesota. A winter storm warning is in effect for the south and east metro with a winter advisory in the north metro.
(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm swirling in the Pacific Ocean is poised to bring much-needed rain and snow this weekend to drought-stricken California. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersUp to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Neva
Tens of millions of Americans are set to spend the final days of fall basking in a December heat wave that will send temperatures soaring as high as 30 or even 40 degrees above normal in the days ahead. Even though Old Man Winter was alive and well in the western United States and parts of the northern Plains on Friday, where significant snow was falling to close out the week, his visit to most of those places will end abruptly, and unseasonably warm weather will envelop much of the eastern two-
A potentially epic December heat wave is set to blanket much of the contiguous U.S. over the next two weeks, potentially leading several cities and states to set records for the warmest first month of winter on record. The big picture: In a major pattern shift, the jet stream is poised to dive south toward the western U.S., bringing much-needed rains and mountain snows to a parched California and other western states. But to the east of this jet stream dip, or trough, a potentially record strong