Severe weather possible Friday, frigid temperatures next week

Jan. 11—Possible thunderstorms in the Decatur area Friday will be followed on Monday by single-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, and that means steps should be taken to protect plumbing and outdoor plants.

Rebecca Darish, meteorologist with the NWS of Huntsville, said Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties all could experience severe weather Thursday night into Friday.

"There's a probability of severe thunderstorms developing as we have a cold front moving through Friday during the day," she said.

Darish said the rain will move in overnight Thursday and will not end until Friday night. She said sustained winds Friday will be 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts of 35 mph. There is a chance of hail and a low chance of tornadoes, she said.

"Everyone's going to be at risk for wind damage," she said. "So, that's some of those weaker trees falling down, damage to power lines. There's a high chance that people could lose power."

Darish said to secure any outside items. The high temperatures predicted for Thursday and Friday are in the high 50s to low 60s with the predicted low Thursday night being in the high 20s to low 30s and lows predicted for Friday night are in the mid to low 40s. — Single digits

A secondary cold front will come through from Sunday to Monday, Darish said, and it will bring frigid temperatures with it.

On Sunday night the predicted lows in Decatur will be in the low 20s. Highs predicted for Decatur on Monday are low 30s with the lows Monday night being between 8 and 10 degrees with a wind chill between 0 and 5 degrees.

"Make sure you have the proper attire if you have to be outside," Darish said. "Usually, three to four thermal layers starting with base layers of insulated clothes going up to heavy coats, hats, mittens, socks, boots to protect all parts of your body. Limit your outdoor time."

Tuesday's temperatures are not expected to warm up much with highs predicted in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. The predicted highs Wednesday will be in the upper 30s with lows in the lower 20s.

Keith Jackson, owner of Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, said there are steps people can take to protect their pipes during frigid temperatures.

"First thing they would need is to make sure that if they have a crawlspace that all their vents are shut and their crawlspace door is closed," he said. "Then go around the house and make sure no outside garden hoses are connected to any outside faucets and then cover those outside faucets with some kind of insulation cover."

Jackson said all outside pipes need to be covered or insulated.

"Inside the house, any plumbing that's on the outside wall, like the kitchen sink or lavatory, at nighttime if they'll open the cabinet doors, that allows the heat from the home to get up to the pipes," he said. "That tends to help them stay warm."

A big thing, Jackson said, is to leave indoor faucets slightly open.

"Allow just a little stream of water on the hot and cold side, just a very small stream, during the night when it's on the coldest days," he said. "If it's down in the teens or below, it's a good idea to let the water run."

Jackson said if you do have a pipe freeze, turn off your water main.

"Open up all your faucets and wait on it to thaw," he said. "I wouldn't leave the home with the pipes frozen and the water on because in the thawing process is when they break and that's when you get lots of damage."

Allyson Shabel, Alabama Cooperative Extension System's regional agent for Morgan and Lawrence counties, said people should cover their outside plants during frigid temperatures.

"If it's going down into the single digits like that, if it's a plant that is marginally hardy, they need to protect it," she said. "They can either cover it with a sheet or they need to cover it with like leaves. You can mound leaves or hay up on your plant overnight and just leave it there and that will help protect it. Any kind of extra mulching at the base of a plant that you can do would benefit those plants that are marginally hardy."

Shabel said nothing needs to be done to fully hardy plants.

"Things that are in pots, especially if they're marginally hardy, you may consider just bringing those pots into an unheated garage or something for the evening," she said. "Put them back out when it warms back up the next day."

