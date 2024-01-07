Severe weather, potentially damaging winds predicted for Midlands. Here’s the timeline

The Midlands could be in for some severe weather this week.

The National Weather Service said in a Sunday briefing that there is potential for severe weather, with winds gusting to nearly 50 mph, on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Rains are expected to move into the area early Tuesday morning, the NWS said, with strong gusts of winds possible in the late morning through Tuesday evening. A cold front also is expected to move through the area Tuesday.

The NWS warns the winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, especially in areas with soil saturated from the rain. There is a potential for thunderstorms or even a tornado with the system, the briefing noted. There is a low potential for flash flooding, but river flooding is possible in the days following the weather system.

The NWS noted it will continue to fine tune the exact timing of the forecast in coming days.