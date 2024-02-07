Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Feb. 23-25

Feb. 7—Though frozen roads and single-digit temperatures still linger as a not too-distant memory in Cullman County, the weather is already changing — a sure sign, as spring approaches, that the heart of severe weather season isn't too far away.

As it has done for the past 12 years, the Alabama Department of Revenue is planning to cut taxpayers a break as they gear up for spring. The state's 13th Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will waive state sales taxes on qualifying purchases on the weekend of Feb. 23-25, with many municipalities across the state also electing to waive their local sales taxes through the upcoming late-February weekend.

So far across Cullman County, the City of Cullman, the Cullman County Commission, Hanceville, Good Hope, Fairview, Garden City and Dodge City all have signed on to waive their local sales taxes through the tax holiday weekend, making it an opportune time to pay a visit to the hardware store.

"As we have seen over the past few weeks, our weather here in Cullman County can change at any time," said Tim Sartin, Emergency Management Agency director for Cullman County. "The upcoming severe weather tax-free weekend would be a great time to stock up on supplies. The weather is unpredictable, and disasters don't wait for a sale."

Through the tax-free weekend, customers will pay no state sales tax on a broad range of preparedness items, from batteries and flashlights to plywood, duct tape, smoke detectors and portable ice chests. Big-ticket items (in excess of $60) included under the waiver are limited to portable generators costing less than $1,000.

"Investing in essential supplies during tax-free weekends is not just a smart financial move, but a crucial step towards safeguarding your family," said Sartin. " ... It's about being ready and being able to make a significant difference when facing bad weather. Preparedness is priceless, and these weekends provide a great opportunity to do just that."

Officially, Alabama's 2024 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off at at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 and concludes at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Visit the Alabama Department of Revenue's full listing of eligible tax-free items online at revenue.alabama.gov/ultraviewer/viewer/basic_viewer/index.html.

Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.