Severe weather risk in Florida; temperatures cool in East but warm in West: Monday forecast

After some turbulent weather hit Oklahoma and the central U.S. with tornadoes last week, potential severe weather will be focused on Florida to begin the week, as spring chill conditions will overtake much of the country.

There will be a wide spectrum of temperatures stretching across the country this week. Warm temperatures have already arrived for those in the Southwest, while cool temperatures have yetto leave in the Great Lakes and Northeast, which has seen roller coaster-like temperature changes in recent weeks.

Risk for severe weather in Florida

A cold front over Florida could bring strong-to-severe thunderstorms Monday, the National Weather Service said.

"The Storm Prediction Center does have a Marginal Risk for severe weather from Cape Canaveral on south to the Miami metro area," the weather service said. A marginal risk means isolate severe thunderstorms are possible.

Aside from the rain, the weather service added the risk for severe wind and hail will persist in the affected area until conditions weaken in the evening.

Temperatures drop in the East

The Midwest and Northeast will once again have temperatures jump toward the colder end of the spectrum, as "a handful of daily record low minimum and maximum temperatures are possible" in the area, according to the weather service. Temperatures east of the Rockies will average 10-15 degrees below normal through the week.

"Across the Northeast, the normally colder spots are the locations more likely to see any frost, especially those in the Appalachians. Closer to the coast, major metro areas are likely to stay in the middle to upper 30s most nights, with minimal frost risk," AccuWeather said.

It will be a complete reversal from a couple of days ago in Washington D.C. The high on Thursday in the nation's capital was 87, but it will be 62 on Monday.

Here are some of the forecast highs in the East:

Washington D.C.: 62

New York: 62

Philadelphia: 62

Detroit: 49

Charlotte: 67

Boston: 57

Atlanta: 66

Cincinnati: 53

The West heats up

It won't be sweater weather for the West Coast, as Southern California – which spent much of the beginning of the year with rain – will be getting back to the warm side.

The weather service said "warmer than normal temperatures" will be expected in the Golden State and the desert areas of the Southwest. Temperatures jumped during the weekend, and by the middle of the week, temperatures could be in the 90s in the region.

Here are some of the forecast highs in the West:

Los Angeles: 72

Phoenix: 92

Las Vegas: 90

El Paso: 86

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monday forecast: Severe weather risk in Florida, spring chill in East