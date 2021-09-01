Severe weather spins up tornado in Annapolis
Severe weather associated with Ida caused a tornado to form in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 1.
Tropical Storm Larry has formed in in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to turn into a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, as it moves across the open waters far from land.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
Staff defending building and equipment turned to repurposed water cannons as huge Caldor fire approached A snow blower sprays water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire. Photograph: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images As the flames of California’s Caldor fire approached a popular Lake Tahoe-area ski resort, staff used every tool they could to protect the property, including snowmaking equipment. Staff at Sierra-at-Tahoe spent days preparing to defend the 2,000-acre resort west of South
The Caldor fire has skirted a high granite ridge protecting South Lake Tahoe and is threatening thousands of homes in heavily forested neighborhoods.
Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a "catastrophic" storm surge.
Aerial photographs reveal damage and flooding in parts of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.
Soot and ash from the fire have coated the surface of the lake and blocked the sun, which can affect the lake's ecosystem.
Monsoon storms expected to hit hard today with heavy rain threat
It's been a rough hurricane season: 12 named storms have formed, including ferocious Hurricane Ida, the strongest storm of the season.
(Bloomberg) -- California firefighters battled gusty winds Wednesday to keep a raging wildfire out of the resort town South Lake Tahoe as evacuation orders spread into Nevada. Crews were mostly able to steer the Caldor Fire away from homes and cabins nestled along the southern shore of the lakeside paradise that thousands had fled just a day before. “We don’t have any tools out there to stop the fire so we resorted to herding the the fire away from structures and away from people,” said Eric Sch
After seeing gusty winds in the forecast as the fire moved closer to his Lake Tahoe community, Johnson said he planned to leave Tuesday afternoon to join his girlfriend in Reno, once he had packed up a few precious items to take with him. While more than 20,000 residents and likely thousands of tourists packed roads leading out of Lake Tahoe on Monday to flee the Caldor Fire closing in on the resort community, a handful of people decided to buck the mandatory evacuation orders and stay behind. In the West, where bigger and hotter wildfires rage through the forests each year, more communities find themselves staring down evacuation orders.
There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.
A wildfire in South Lake Tahoe would not only threaten lives and homes; it would also move faster, burn hotter and be significantly harder to fight, experts say.
Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. Forest Service crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella.
Ida may no longer be a hurricane but the remnants are still going strong. They will merge with a cold front as it moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing tropical flooding rain to our area.
A man was attacked by an alligator in flood waters in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida ripped through the state.