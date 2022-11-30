Severe weather sweeps across the US as National Weather Service issues warnings

Storyful

At least two tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Alabama early on November 30, after warnings that areas to be affected included Elmore County north of Montgomery.One tornado touched down in Tallassee, the National Weather Service said.This footage was posted early on November 30 from nearby Wetumpka, the source, Jay Lesyk, said. It was yet to be confirmed if the damage seen was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado. Credit: Jay Lesyk via Storyful