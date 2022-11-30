Severe weather sweeps across the US as National Weather Service issues warnings
The National Weather Service issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings in the South and Central U.S. as severe weather swept across the country.
Severe storms swept across the South on Tuesday evening as numerous strong, long-track tornadoes, destructive hail, damaging wind and flash flooding threatened the region.
At least two tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Alabama early on November 30, after warnings that areas to be affected included Elmore County north of Montgomery.One tornado touched down in Tallassee, the National Weather Service said.This footage was posted early on November 30 from nearby Wetumpka, the source, Jay Lesyk, said. It was yet to be confirmed if the damage seen was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado. Credit: Jay Lesyk via Storyful
More than 40 million people remained at risk Wednesday from the vast storm system as forecasts call for more dangerous conditions, AccuWeather warned.
For the third year in a row, the primary driver for Canada’s winter weather pattern will be La Niña. Here's how it could impact the season ahead across the country.
A severe weather outbreak has spawned nearly two-dozen reports of tornadoes from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama since Tuesday afternoon, and the threat of damaging storms continues across the South as the same line of storms sweeps east Wednesday morning.
A quick-moving stream of moisture that will blast areas of the Pacific coast this week could cause major travel disruptions as it produces heavy snow, drenching rain, flooding and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The moisture will continue to take aim at much of the West Coast and move steadily southward through Thursday, before weakening by Friday prior to reaching Southern California. The setup can lead to excessive amounts of rain and snow in a short period of time in the northe
Some Idaho ski resorts will pick up plenty of snow to add to their totals the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service in Memphis is projecting severe weather across the Mid-South Tuesday — with tornados, thunderstorms and damaging wind.
A front threatened to drive severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the south-central U.S. Long-track tornadoes could produce wind gusts of 165 mph.
Heavy snow is expected from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes, while the South is in danger of potential tornado outbreaks in the coming days. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
A flow of warm air from the Gulf is stirring severe thunderstorms that can hit parts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Hawaiian officials advised people to take precautionary measures after the largest active volcano in the world began to erupt late Sunday.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano has been spewing smoke, ash and lava. The world's largest active volcano began erupting on November 27 for the first time since 1984. The U.S. Geological Survey does not expect lava to threaten Hawaiians living downslope but said gases and ash may drift their way. Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet above the Pacific Ocean and is part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii.