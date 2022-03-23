Search and rescue teams deployed after tornado strikes New Orleans

A storm system that caused at least one reported death and widespread damage in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday shifted east and brought severe thunderstorms to the South on Tuesday — including a tornado that impacted parts of New Orleans previously damaged by Hurricane Katrina.

A large tornado touched down Tuesday evening in New Orleans, Louisiana, the National Weather Service said. Within 20 minutes, the tornado and storm had already moved east out of the city, although more tornadoes in the region were possible.

Arabi, Louisiana, along the Mississippi River, suffered "significant" damage, Accuweather said, with the New Orleans Fire Department requesting a "major EMS response" following the tornado amid reports of injuries and residents trapped.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal sent staff to Arabi and other affected areas to conduct search and rescue operations.

Parts of the St. Bernard Parish, southeast of New Orleans where Arabi is located, were heavily damaged by Katrina in 2005.

Reggie Ford was nearby when the tornado struck. He drove away from the area, only to return once it passed to offer help to anyone who needed it. So far, he says, the streets are eerily quiet, only filled with fresh devastation from the twister.

“I see downed power lines. A church is completely destroyed. Three businesses are completely destroyed. There are eight blocks of houses missing their roofs,” the New Orleans resident said. The video he posted on Instagram shows debris cluttered streets and shredded buildings. A battered car lies on its roof.

The President of the New Orleans City Council said power was out in 9th Ward and New Orleans East and that damage from the storm was still being assessed.

The sheriff of St. Bernard Parish, James Pohlmann, told the New York Times that "there are houses that are missing." At least one person was trapped in a house, he said — they were rescued and are in the hospital, the Times reported.

Story continues

Meanwhile to the west of the city, the Jefferson Parish Department of Fire Services reported no major structural damage or injuries.

Louisiana's governor, John Bel Edwards, said state agencies are helping to assess the storm's impacts.

"My prayers are with you in Southeast Louisiana tonight. Please be safe," he tweeted.

At least 50 million people were under threat of severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center said earlier in the day. Southern Louisiana, much of Mississippi and western Alabama face the most significant tornado threats with a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather.

Authorities survey damage in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area.

The weather could affect more than a dozen states from the southern Plains to the southeastern coast, including "violent and life-threatening thunderstorms" and tornadoes like those that ripped through Texas and parts of Oklahoma on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

High winds uprooted trees in Ridgeland, Mississippi, as a possible tornado passed the Jackson-area city Tuesday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage to buildings.

Forecasters issued multiple tornado warnings for the state, and alerts spread into Alabama as the line of storms moved eastward. More than 90,000 homes and businesses were left without power from Texas to Mississippi.

Thunderstorms and the potential for several strong tornadoes are forecast Tuesday for parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast, including much of Mississippi, Louisiana and western Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms may produce flash flooding, damaging hail as large as baseballs and powerful winds with gusts of 80 to 90 mph.

AccuWeather forecasters warned of "extremely dangerous" "rain-wrapped tornadoes" that occur when heavy rain reduces the visibility of a tornado, making it difficult for residents to spot a twister and see where it's headed.

'I CANNOT BELIEVE THEY DROVE AWAY LIKE THAT: Videos capture destructive Texas tornadoes

PREVIOUS REPORTS: At least 4 injured after tornadoes pound Texas, Oklahoma

Wednesday, the risk of thunderstorms will shift farther east, bringing the potential for tornadoes to areas from northern Florida to eastern Virginia, AccuWeather forecasters said. Weakened storms could reach the Atlanta area by early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast a "lessening threat" of flooding and severe weather Wednesday.

'I thought I was going to die': Tornadoes rip through Texas, Oklahoma

The spate of tornadoes began in Texas on Monday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage to homes, businesses and power lines.

More than 48,000 Texas households were without power Tuesday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Several Houston area schools opened late Tuesday as thousands of residents faced power outages and a flash flood warning.

One person died after a tornado whipped through Sherwood Shores, Texas, injuring several people, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to local media.

Farther south, three people were severely injured in Houston County after two mobile homes were destroyed, local media reported. In Elgin, a suburb of Austin, three people were injured, including two who were rescued Monday night after they were trapped in a collapsed structure, police said.

What is a tornado? Everything you need to know about these violent storms

Four people were rescued Tuesday after they were trapped under flattened buildings in the town of Bowie about 70 miles northwest of Fort Worth, Fox 4 News reported. No injuries were reported, according to the news station.

Confirmed tornadoes caused damage in Round Rock, Texas; Granger, Texas; Taylor, Texas; and the Oklahoma town of Kingston, according to officials and National Weather Service centers.

"I thought I was going to die," Michael Talamantez told the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, after a tornado destroyed his house in Round Rock. Neighbors scrambled to cover their damaged roofs with tarps before more rain moved in.

A storm ripped the wall and roof off parts of Jacksboro High School and left debris scattered in the city about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe. @wfaa @wfaaweather @JesseWFAA pic.twitter.com/9agAs0BiI8 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

Sixty to 80 homes, as well as Jacksboro's high school and elementary school were damaged, WFAA-TV reported. Minor injuries were reported, but all students and staff members were safe, officials said.

Jacksboro High School Principal Starla Sanders told WFAA the damage was hard to process.

"It brought tears to my eyes," she said. "It's hard to see. I've lived here for 15 years. I love this place."

It’s been a terrifying day for so many families in #Texas after tornadoes tore through.



Some families are staying in their damaged homes in Round Rock to protect what they have left. @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/DBnBB3jyje — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) March 22, 2022

The storms caused damage across much of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday night at a news conference.

"We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who’ve lost their homes," Abbott said.

Contributing: Roberto Villalpando, Claire Osborn and Tony Plohetski, Austin American-Statesman; Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans tornado: Search and rescue teams deployed