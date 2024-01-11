Severe weather threat leads to classes canceled in Tuscaloosa city, county schools

The Tuscaloosa city and county school systems on Friday will have a virtual learning day because of the threat of severe weather.

Students, faculty and staff will stay at home and all after-school activities have been canceled in Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System.

Both systems also have Monday off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so classes won't resume until Tuesday.

Shelton State Community College also canceled its Friday classes.

A line of thunderstorms moved through West Alabama Wednesday evening, March 30, 2022, producing gusty winds, heavy rain and downed trees. Storm clouds pass behind the Minerva statue at Manderson Landing. Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, West Alabama is under a risk of developing storms from 9 a.m. until noon. Winds of up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-size hail and tornadoes are possible.

The northwest part of the region, including Hamilton and Fayette, is under an enhanced risk of storms developing, as is the northwest corner of Tuscaloosa County. The rest of Tuscaloosa County is under a slight risk.

Forecasters recommend staying aware of weather developments through television, radio and trusted social media outlets. The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency offers TuscAlert, which provides updates on emergency threats and important community updates through a phone call, text message or email alert.

For more information, go to www.tuscaloosacountyema.org.

