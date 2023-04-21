Severe weather threat in Southeast, snow in North Dakota and Minnesota: Friday forecast

Another round of severe weather could be in store for millions of U.S. residents, as a storm system shifts south and east this weekend.

The risk of severe weather comes after tornadoes struck central Oklahoma Wednesday, leading to damaged buildings, several injuries and at least three deaths. The central portion of the country was again on alert for severe weather Thursday, continuing the string of days when high winds and thunderstorms have posed the biggest threat.

Meanwhile, winter storm advisories and warnings will be in place in the North, with temperatures hovering around freezing.

Here's what to know about the national weather forecast for Friday:

Stubblefield Chapel is damaged near Oklahoma Baptist University on Thursday, April 20, 2023, after a storm hit Shawnee Okla., on Wednesday.

Severe weather forecast in Southeast

The possibility of severe weather could reappear Friday over the Southeast, according to AccuWeather meteoforecasters say, in the following areas, according to AccuWeather:

Southeastern Texas, including Houston

Western, southern and central Louisiana

Eastern Arkansas

Western Tennessee, including Memphis

Northern and central Mississippi

"The thunderstorms from Friday morning will continue to shift east across southern Louisiana during the day, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty.

Even with gusty winds, the risk for for tornadoes will "be much lower" compared to the conditions west of the affected area.

Winter weather in North Dakota, Minnesota

People in northern North Dakota and Minnesota can expect to see snow with some winter advisories in effect through Friday night. A winter storm warning is in place until Friday morning in:

Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota

Portions of northeastern North Dakota

The National Weather Service said most parts can expect at least two inches of snow through Friday, with some locations accumulating up to 10 inches. However, the severity of snowfall "is difficult to determine at this time due to the possibility of varying precipitation types and warm ground temperatures."

Story continues

Gusty winds will also pickup Friday, the NWS said, adding to the chill and affected areas feeling like temperatures are below freezing.

Oklahoma devastation 'was shocking'

Emergency responders and people impacted by Wednesday night's storms began more closely evaluating damages early Thursday in the towns of Cole and Shawnee, just south and east of Oklahoma City.

State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said three fatalities had been reported in Cole after visiting the area late Wednesday.

There, a tornado damaged a wedding venue and numerous homes, some of which were still being built, as it passed through the community.

“It was extremely dark, but even at night I could see the scope of the devastation was shocking. I’d ask for all Oklahomans to please pray for those impacted throughout the state, especially for the families of those who were killed, those injured in the storm and those who have been displaced,” Garvin said.

— Jack Money, Oklahoman

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Friday forecast: Severe weather again possible, shifts to Southeast