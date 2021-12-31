Severe weather threatens millions across U.S.

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

The Sierra foothills community of Foresthill is hurting following the day-after Christmas storm dumped several inches of snow across the area. “The destruction here... it's mind boggling,” said Ruth Baron, who's lived through two decade’s worth of Foresthill winters. “This is the most destructive storm I have seen in those 20 years.” Her block is just one of several in town feeling the weight of heavy snowfall. “I haven't been out past my own yard, but if my yard and my neighbor's yard, and this view right here is any indication, it's pretty devastating,” she explained while gesturing toward other homes in her neighborhood. See more in the video above.