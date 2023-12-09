Severe weather and tornado possible in Triangle, NWS says. Here’s the latest forecast.

The Triangle may experience severe weather Sunday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are “possible” in central North Carolina — including Wake, Durham and Orange counties — beginning on Sunday and stretching into the night, according to an alert sent by the NWS on Saturday morning.

These storms may be capable of producing “damaging wind gusts” and an “isolated tornado,” the alert warned.

As of Saturday morning, the Triangle was predicted to get wind speed between 15 and 25 mph and less than three inches of rain on Sunday.

Several counties west of Raleigh, including Guilford and Randolph, were also warned that thunderstorms Sunday afternoon may become severe and cause damaging wind gusts.

On Saturday, the weather was still mild in Raleigh, with a less than 10% chance of rain. The chance of precipitation becomes “likely” around 10 a.m. Sunday and remains high until the following morning.

Teddy Rosenbluth covers science and health care for The News & Observer in a position funded by Duke Health and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.