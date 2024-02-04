Severe wind warning in effect across Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — According to the National Weather Service of Sacramento, a “severe” high wind warning is in effect across most of Northern California.

The entire Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, and Northeast Foothills are all placed under the high wind warning, which is expected to develop early Sunday morning and stay strong through early Monday morning. The strongest winds, however, are expected from mid-to-late Sunday morning and persist through Sunday evening.

Wind speeds are expected to be between 25 to 45 miles per hour with gusts ranging between 50 to 70 mph, NWS said.

FOX40 weather forecaster Dennis Shanahan said, “The approaching storm is going to be very impactful for our region.” He continued, “These are somewhat rare for our area. We’re talking 60mph gust potential. Sunday’s winds, combined with saturating rain will bring down trees and cause widespread power outages.”

During a high wind warning, damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, which can cause widespread power outages. During this time, NWS advises that people avoid being around trees and branches, and try their hardest to avoid being outside in forested areas.

“If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” NWS said.

As for the Sierra, a winter storm warning is in effect. NWS forecasts three to six inches of snowfall below 5,500 feet from Saturday night to Monday night. Travel is expected to be “difficult to impossible” with snowfall rates potentially reaching up to two inches per hour.

