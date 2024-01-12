Severe winter storm makes its way across Michigan

A vehicle makes it way down a snow covered street in Jonesville, Michigan on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

As a winter storm makes its way across the Great Lakes State, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is warning residents and visitors to prepare themselves for the storm.

In a release shared Jan. 11, before the storm rolled in, MSP encouraged people to prepare for blizzard-like conditions, including high winds and heavy snowfall.

Parts of Michigan are expected to receive more than a foot of snow throughout the weekend. According to a National Weather Service map, the majority of the state is under some kind of severe weather warning, with the West, Northwest and Mid Michigan regions under a winter storm advisory.

Snowy streets in Holland Township are seen on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, few outages have been reported by DTE Energy or Consumers Energy, but both companies have stated on their websites that they have outage crews ready to be dispatched to restore power.

The Department of Natural Resources issued a press release on Friday urging snowmobilers and anyone else going out on the ice to be careful. The department advised wearing a lifejacket, carrying ice picks and equipment to test ice thickness.

According to the department, one snowmobile fatality has occurred so far this season.

Travel conditions across the state are expected to deteriorate during the storm. Some counties were issuing travel advisories on Friday afternoon, including St. Joseph County where all non-essential traffic is being asked to stay off the roads.

At the Pellston Regional Airport in Northern Michigan, wind gusts of 35 mph were reported on Friday afternoon. A high wind warning was in effect on the Mackinac Bridge as of 4:58 p.m. on Friday with winds of 20-34 mph recorded in the Straits area.

This story will be updated with more winter storm information as it becomes available.

