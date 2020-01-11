A severe winter storm is ripping through the US, killing 9 and cancelling more than 1,500 flights

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said that the bodies of an elderly couple were found Saturday near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press

A severe winter storm this weekend killed nine, cancelled more than 1,500 flights, and knocked out power for more than 300,000 homes.

Hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, and hail have pelted states in the south, while snow storms, wind, and ice have hit northern states.

The National Weather Service said it expected the weather system to continue wreaking havoc through Sunday.

A severe winter storm is ripping through the country this weekend, cancelling more than 1,500 flights, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands, and killing nine people and counting.

In the south, hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, and hail have pelted states like Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas.

The storms on Friday and Saturday have killed three people in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas apiece, according to reports from Reuters and CNN.

In the north, snow storms, wind, and ice have hit Illinois, Michigan, and New England, causing power outages and leaving travelers stranded.

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said that the bodies of an elderly couple were found Saturday near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

More than 1,500 flights have been cancelled and nearly 2,900 were delayed on Saturday, with Chicago's O'Hare International Airport suffering the worst of it, according to flightaware.com.

More snow and ice is expected to blanket the region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The ice and wind will make driving treacherous, and trees can snap and knock out power and do other damage," NWS forecaster Bob Oravec told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the southern states remain vulnerable to tornadoes, flooding, and hurricane force winds, according to the NWS.

More than 300,000 homes are without power from the storms on Saturday, according to poweroutage.us. Alabama alone has a reported 133,000 without power.

