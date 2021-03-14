Severe winter storms expected on the West Coast

Winter is ending with ferocity as many states on the West Coast are expected to be hard hit with historic levels of snowfall. In Texas, the storms have spawned tornadoes with powerful winds. Jeff Berardelli has more.

Video Transcript

ADRIANA DIAZ: Good evening. Winter is ending in a furious flurry as it exits this weekend. Severe storms, including historic snowfall, are expected in parts of the West. Colorado could see several feet. Ice and wind have made travel treacherous. In Texas, the storms have spun off tornadoes. This one today seen near the town of Happy. Its powerful winds flipping over a semi. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli is outside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York with more. Jeff, what's the latest?

JEFF BERARDELLI: Adriana, this is a really dangerous storm. It's going to produce historic snow. As you mentioned, it's also producing, as we speak, tornadoes, and some of these are going to be very strong. So let's start with the radar and show you what's going on. And this system has a warm side with severe weather, and a cold side with snow, and a lot of heavy snow in places like Denver and Boulder up to Wyoming, and big-time storms with tornadoes in the panhandle of Texas.

Now, over the next 24 to 48 hours, it's going to move very slowly, with heavy snow along the Front Range of the Rockies in Wyoming and Colorado. And we're likely to see a lot of snow. Two, three, four feet of snow. Where you see the black contours, that's 30-plus inches of snowfall. Could be one of the biggest storms we've seen in about two decades.

Also, we have severe weather on the eastern side. A lot of warmth, a lot of humidity, and a lot of spin in the atmosphere. The severe weather threat is going to be with us as we head through the evening hours. The whole system will slide to the east, and very gradually, the severe weather threat and the tornadoes will weaken overnight tonight. Adriana?

ADRIANA DIAZ: Jeff Berardelli, thank you.

