Severe winter storms trigger deadly flooding in California
A storm brought deadly flooding, high winds and landslides to Northern California. Jonathan Vigliotti is in Elk Grove, one of the worst affected areas.
A storm brought deadly flooding, high winds and landslides to Northern California. Jonathan Vigliotti is in Elk Grove, one of the worst affected areas.
Final preparations are underway for tomorrow's 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The New Year's tradition returns without restrictions for the first time, since the COVID pandemic and a new theme. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
Here's the latest on storm conditions in Northern California.
Northern California storm updates continues to roll in from across the region.
There's no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with ovarian cysts.
Ukrainians greeted the New Year 2023 amid the war, listening to the sounds of attacks and air defence working. Ukrainian soldiers continued defending our state on New Year's Eve. Journalists from the Ukrainskyi Svidok (Ukrainian Witness) news outlet went to the 5th Separate Assault Regiment, who are currently at the front, in order to celebrate New Year's Eve with them.
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
Northern California Storm Update Sacramento Metro Fire used a helicopter to rescue a person from floodwaters.
It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen.
Ever watched a series in the wrong order by accident and found it a distinctly discombobulating experience? Well, with mind-bending crime caper Kaleidoscope (Netflix), you’re encouraged to do exactly that. It's a little like someone with severe concussion telling you about their accident. But in a good way.
Various members of The View paid tribute to Barbara Walters after her death at age 93 on Friday with exclusive statements to PEOPLE
The new co-anchors succeed Judy Woodruff beginning Jan. 2
Snow will move into the Plains this evening, with the chance for a few light snow showers continuing throughout the day on Monday.
Derek Carr was benched for the final two games.
The oddest Reuters travel photos of the year include images that play with scale, perfectly-timed shots, and unexpected sightings.
Eva Guzman's expenses have swelled, but she feels comfortable financially thanks to the savings she and her late husband stockpiled for a rainy day. It was difficult to raise her own four children, Guzman said, but she and her husband were able to manage. “It’s really gotten worse in this age for a lot of people,” said Guzman, who identifies as a conservative and blames President Joe Biden for inflation and economic instability.
It's notable because it uses artificial intelligence (AI). Getting out of debt requires discipline and a commitment to developing a sound financial plan. You should also consider speaking to a financial advisor to develop a tailored debt repayment plan that works for you.
An auction of goods from the closed Walmart at the Waterworks will be held this week and those interested can get a sneak peek of the items up for bid inside the previous store today from 3 to 6 p.m.
In the Bay Area, crews used kayaks to rescue people trapped by flood water.
Venezuela and Colombia will fully reopen their shared border on January 1 to allow passage of cargo and passenger transport via the cross-border Tienditas bridge, Colombia Migration said in a statement on Saturday. The South American countries already reopened in September their border crossing in the Tachira state, in western Venezuela, after political ties strengthened under Colombia's new president, Gustavo Petro.
Pro-life crisis pregnancy centers have been labeled as villainous, but their work is anything but. Fox News Digital spoke with two centers in DC and Virginia to learn about their work.