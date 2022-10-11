Severed finger left at scene of attempted home invasion used to ID suspect, NC cops say

A man who tried to break into a home left his severed finger inside a glove at the scene, according to North Carolina police.

The finger led investigators to Vernon Forest Wilson, 67, who’s been charged with multiple counts including first-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Officers responded to an “attempted home invasion” around 7 a..m. on Oct. 6 in Burlington, about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh, the release says.

The resident of the home had gone outside to start a vehicle in the driveway and was walking back inside when an armed stranger approached, according to police.

The stranger tried to get into the house, and there was a struggle at the door. The stranger’s weapon was discharged at one point, and a bullet grazed the resident’s chest, the release says. The resident was not seriously injured and was able to shut the door.

Investigators later found a glove at the scene with a severed finger inside. They believed the glove belonged to the man who had tried to break into the home, and they used the finger to identify him as Wilson, the release says.

Police say Wilson’s finger likely got severed when the resident forced the door shut on his hand.

Wilson has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said. His bail is set at $250,000.

