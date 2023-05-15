Severed hand found on sidewalk, California police say. Then man reports sword attack

Reports of a severed hand discovered on a California sidewalk baffled police — but only briefly.

A man missing a hand showed up at a Riverside hospital shortly after the initial reports about the disembodied limb came in at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, police told McClatchy News.

Hospital officials called police, and the patient told authorities that someone armed with a sword had cut off his hand.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the two men are familiar with each other and have an ongoing dispute, police said.

Police have not released further information as the investigation continues.

Riverside is a city of 317,000 people about 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

