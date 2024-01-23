Severed pig head is thrown into the crowd during metal concert in Texas, video shows

A decapitated pig head was thrown into the crowd at a concert in Texas, leaving some attendees disgusted.

It happened Friday, Jan. 19, at White Swan Live’s black metal show headlined by Devoured Trachea and Accosted. But it was one of the opening acts, Martyrdom, that eventually took responsibility for the act at the Houston venue.

A 3-second video posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows someone tossing the pig head during the set.

An attendee is heard saying “gross,” in the video, which has been viewed nearly 900,000 times as of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“It’s real and it stinks,” the person who shared the video said in a follow-up post.

there is a pigs head in the swan pic.twitter.com/sUC6bkb8fT — 100k crimson beherit ☽ (@SALVIATALKSHOW) January 20, 2024

In a statement to music outlet Lambgoat, Martyrdom said it got carried away as it attempted to add “imagery and shock value” to its set.

“We want to apologize to any vegans, Muslims, or other minority groups we may have offended, and to anyone who was harmed by our act,” the band said in its statement. “Most importantly we want to apologize to the White Swan, and Harry, the sound guy, specifically. Thank you so much White Swan for giving us the opportunity to play there.”

The venue has not publicly commented on the incident. It’s unclear if Martyrdom brought the pig head into the club.

Black metal dates to the early 1980s, featuring anti-Christian and satanic themes in its music, according to CNN.

“First wave musicians also adopted morbid stage personas, pseudonyms and corpse paint that carried on to future iterations of black metal,” CNN reported.