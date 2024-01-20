Severely beaten woman sent to hospital; son arrested: SDSO

SAN DIEGO — A 77-year-old woman is in critical condition after being physically assaulted in Jamul on Friday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were requested to the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive at 1:33 p.m. by the local fire department.

Crews on scene were treating the woman for what appeared to be physical assault injuries, SDSO explained. The victim, now identified as Vicki Bodle, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition.

Deputies conducted an investigation at the scene and detained the woman’s son, 53-year-old Travis Bodle. According to authorities, no one else was at the residence and there were no other victims found.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were then called in to continue the investigation. As a result, the victim’s son was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into custody at the San Diego Central Jail.

At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

